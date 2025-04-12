Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,976 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

