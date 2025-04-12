Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Advantage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after buying an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $24,328,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Advantage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FA opened at $14.71 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Advantage Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
