Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases New Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 95,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 137,907 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 697,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.9 %

PSNY stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

