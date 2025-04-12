Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases Shares of 2,858 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CASH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.