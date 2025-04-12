Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Matterport were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 471,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,239,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matterport by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

