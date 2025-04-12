Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 23,232 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,280,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 1,067,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,393 shares during the last quarter. Brown University bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 368,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 244,410 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

