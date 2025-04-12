Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 4,300 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.7 %
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.
Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
