Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 4,300 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.7 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.