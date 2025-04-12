Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

