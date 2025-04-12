Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at $54,584,992.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.