Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $60,761.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,587 shares in the company, valued at $32,898,071.25. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,805. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,700 shares of company stock worth $9,007,338 in the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

