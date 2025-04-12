Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $868.41 million, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.49. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

