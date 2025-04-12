Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. This trade represents a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $115,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. 13.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

