Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 102.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 117,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 442.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.94 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,947.10. The trade was a 43.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

