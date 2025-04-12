PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.