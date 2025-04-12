Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.89 and a 200 day moving average of $414.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.