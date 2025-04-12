Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

