ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.09. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

