Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of motor vehicles or automotive components. They often reflect the overall health of the auto industry and are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,410,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,856,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,955,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,348,046. The firm has a market cap of $787.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.14. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $775.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

