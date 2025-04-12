Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,080 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

DocGo Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

