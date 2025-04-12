Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Separately, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.65 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
