Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 49,910 System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in System1 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of System1 by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in System1 by 74.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in System1 by 215.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $0.32 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter.

System1 Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

