Prudential Financial Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.