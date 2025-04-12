Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $28,000 in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zura Bio by 47.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 777.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 377,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZURA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Zura Bio Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Zura Bio Limited has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.