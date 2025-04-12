Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $37,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,726,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.