Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $43,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 433.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 118,365 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 131,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TPI Composites by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 281.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 49,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. This represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

