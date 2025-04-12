Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 498,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 182,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Klausner bought 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,019. This represents a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles W. Newton purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 768,640 shares of company stock valued at $449,508 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.15.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma



Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

