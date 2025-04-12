Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Up 4.8 %

TMC stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $678.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMC. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

TMC the metals Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

