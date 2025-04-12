Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

SPRO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

