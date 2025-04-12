Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,569 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arko by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.