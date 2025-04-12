Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 100,268 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

