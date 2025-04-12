Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,716 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

