Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.30. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

