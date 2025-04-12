Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $5,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.