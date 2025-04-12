Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $6,811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

