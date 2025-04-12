Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.33. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.