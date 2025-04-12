Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $1,555,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

