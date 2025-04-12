Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 1,171.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of Sangoma Technologies worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 375.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $4.57 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sangoma Technologies Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.