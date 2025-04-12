Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 291.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Down 0.9 %

Scholastic stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.