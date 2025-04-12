Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.59. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 9,342 shares.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

