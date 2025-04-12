Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Seaboard worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seaboard by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB opened at $2,540.97 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,412.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,670.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,716.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.