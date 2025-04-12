Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,157 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,382 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3,721.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 591,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,754 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.