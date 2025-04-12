Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 14,650 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after buying an additional 575,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE SNAP opened at $7.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $194,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,541,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
