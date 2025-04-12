Sei Investments Co. Invests $242,000 in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. FMR LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HBT Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $678.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,374.60. The trade was a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $969,500 over the last three months. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

