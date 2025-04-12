Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.