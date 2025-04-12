Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 171.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

