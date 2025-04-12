SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Position Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,652 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,363,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after buying an additional 120,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SelectQuote

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

(Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.