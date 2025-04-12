Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

