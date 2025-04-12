Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 3,721.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 591,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

SVC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

