Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

SOHU opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $270.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

