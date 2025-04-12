Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Solventum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 1,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter.
Solventum Stock Up 1.6 %
Solventum stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.